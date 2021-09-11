Beyond a Fruity Smell: Ingredients in Floor Cleaners Which Help Fight Viruses

Deep cleaning our floors is not just about selecting a fruity smelling floor cleaner from the display section of the supermarket aisle. On the contrary, some of these cleaners may prove to be inefficient and even counter-productive. Effective cleaning means reducing the microbial load off the floors. The trick is to find the right floor disinfectant and adopt disciplined cleaning techniques. Think about when you’re choosing from different varieties and brands of pasta. Today, most of us are very conscious about how organically our food produce has been sourced, the ingredients and proportions in which they are blended. Similarly, understanding the components of a disinfectant is key to selecting the right floor cleaner. Such that it does not just clean, but also disinfects appropriately.

Sodium Hypochlorite: A Must In Floor Cleaners

Now most of us may not have a degree in Chemistry and we don’t need one to know which is the correct floor cleaner. All we need to do is look out for Sodium Hypochlorite while reading through the ingredients section of the disinfectant. According to researchers, Sodium Hypochlorite is more effective at killing some forms of bacteria and viruses than other compounds and hence leading health organisations recommend using the ingredient for disinfection.

It exhibits a broad spectrum of antimicrobial activity. It fights germs even at exceptionally low concentrations and is excellent at removing stains and foul smells. Therefore, SH also has the power to kill germs that other floor cleaners leave behind. The presence of Sodium Hypochlorite in the product makes it unaffected by water hardness and fast-acting. It removes dried or fixed organisms and biofilm, and has a low incidence of serious toxicity. It reacts with microbes, attacks proteins in the cells, causing the proteins to aggregate and the microbes to clump together and die. Floor surface cleaning products such as Domex contains >0.75% Sodium Hypochlorite which helps in killing germs almost instantly including coronavirus.

