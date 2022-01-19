SonyLIV Won 2021, Starts Off Jan With Nadal’s Race For 21st Grand Slam Record

There's something for everyone on SonyLIV, and more so when it comes to sports fans. Whether you're someone who eagerly follows the major Tennis Grand Slams, or someone who gets their kicks from watching European Football leagues, or an MMA fan who's sporting vice involves watching highlight reels of the elite combat sport athletes, or like most Indians, you're simply someone who can't get through their day without some form of cricket being part of it - SonyLIV has you covered.

Now that the new year has finally set in, and people have finally stopped messaging "Happy New Year" to their contacts, it's time to get back to all the sporting action. Here's what the rest of January has to offer!

Australian Open - The Australian Open is a tennis tournament held annually over the last fortnight of January at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. The tournament is the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events held each year, preceding the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. The year’s first grand slam event will be streaming on SonyLIV from January 17th

Dates:

January 17th – 30th