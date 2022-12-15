Shrey Singhal’s ‘Aaj Phir’ Paints The Heartbreak of Losing The Love of Your Life
What goes through the mind of a man who attends the wedding of the woman he loved the most?
They say you only fall in love once. That may or may not be true but the hurt of unrequited love, the love that couldn’t be fulfilled, that feeling of letting go of someone you’ve loved the most is more painful than any physical injury.
Exploring the theme of unrequited love, producer Anshul Garg brings the song ‘Aaj Phir’ sung by Shrey Singhal and featuring Shrey Singhal and Akaisha Vats.
The central protagonist played by Shrey Singhal himself tries to propose to the love of his life but before he could do it, his worst nightmare comes alive and becomes his reality.
What goes through the mind of a man who attends the wedding of the woman he loved the most? Will he finally manage to confess his love for her or will he take the high road and wish her the best in her life?
The heartbreak and pain of letting go can be felt in Shrey Singhal’s soulful voice while Satti Dhillon’s video direction elevates the emotions to another level.
