Veranda Learning Solutions Aims Revenue Target of Rs. 600 Crore in FY25

Recently, Veranda HigherEd, a Veranda Learning enterprise, has launched two cutting-edge short courses in partnership with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) based in Australia for working professionals in India. The offerings include courses in Digital and Social Media Marketing and Business Analytics, designed to equip professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.

Company has announced the induction of three new board members – Prof. Jitendra Kantilal Shah, Prof. Ashok Misra, and Ms. N. Alamelu – marking a significant step towards professionalising its board with renowned leaders in education. Prof. Jitendra Kantilal Shah, the founder of JK Shah Classes, has been a pioneering force in the field of education for over 40 years. JK Shah Classes has successfully coached aspirants for CA, CS, CMA, and CFA qualifications, shaping the careers of thousands of professionals across India.