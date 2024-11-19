The Quint and Truecaller Launch ‘India Fights Fraud’ to Tackle Online Fraud

"Your account will be blocked unless you update your KYC details immediately."

“Your international package has been withheld by the Customs department. Click on this link to have it delivered to your address.”

Sound familiar? Fraudsters often use lines like these to trick unsuspecting people into giving away their personal information. In a world where online fraud is becoming increasingly common, staying safe is more important than ever. That’s why The Quint has partnered with Truecaller to bring you ‘India Fights Fraud’, a campaign dedicated to helping you navigate the growing threats of online frauds with confidence.