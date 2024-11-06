How Fraud-Proof Are You?
Think you can spot a scam from a mile away? Whether it's a dodgy call or a shady message, your scam-spotting skills are about to be put to the test.
Take this quiz to see if you’re a fraud-fighting hero or if you need to up your game.
Ready? Let's go!
You get a call from someone claiming to be your bank’s employee, saying your KYC needs updating and asking for your OTP. What should you do?
No bank employee will ever ask for your OTP, especially over the phone. If someone does, it’s a scam – hang up, check the number on Truecaller, and report it using the right channels.
You receive a call from someone pretending to be a customer service representative from your mobile network provider, offering to upgrade your SIM from 4G to 5G. What should you do?
SIM swap fraudsters often pose as network representatives to trick you into sharing personal details. The safest response is to verify directly at an authorized store or to check if the caller has a verified Business caller ID tag, which Truecaller provides to help users identify legitimate businesses. Never share personal information over the phone without confirming the caller’s identity. Truecaller’s verified badge and community comments can also assist in flagging suspicious calls.
You receive an email claiming you've won a voucher from your bank. What should you do?
Be cautious, as email addresses can be spoofed or altered to look like the legitimate ones. Check for subtle differences (e.g., extra characters, slight misspellings) in the sender’s email address. The safest approach is to avoid clicking on any links and contact your bank directly through official channels to verify. Truecaller can assist in identifying if any contact number provided is flagged as suspicious.
You receive a suspicious call and suspect it might be a scam. What’s the first step you should take?
The best course of action is to report the suspicious number through Sanchar Saathi's Chakshu platform. This platform is designed to help you report and track fraudulent activities, ensuring that the relevant authorities can take action. Don’t engage with the scammer – report them right away.
You receive a call from someone claiming there's an issue with your tax filing and that you need to make an immediate payment. What should you do?
If you receive such a call, hang up immediately and contact the Income Tax Department using their official channels. The Income Tax Department will never ask for immediate payments or sensitive information like PAN and Aadhaar over the phone. Verified contact information for the Income Tax Department can be found in Truecaller’s Government Directory Services section.
Which of the following is the safest way to verify if an unknown call might be a fraud?
Using Truecaller to verify an unknown number is a reliable way to protect yourself from fraud. The app allows you to see if other users have marked the number as spam or left comments warning about it.
You get a call from an unknown number. How can you quickly tell if it might be a scam?
If Truecaller shows the number in red with a "Scam" label, it means the number has been reported by other users as fraudulent. It’s best to avoid answering and block the number instead.
You receive an SMS saying that your SIM will be deactivated soon unless you verify your details via a link provided. What should you do?
Scammers often create a false sense of urgency, like telling you your account will be locked or that you need to act immediately. This tactic is designed to make you panic and give out personal information without thinking. Always pause, verify, and never rush to provide sensitive details.
Which tools can protect you against a significant percentage of online scams that are mostly phone-based?
Caller ID and spam-blocking apps like Truecaller can protect you from a large number of phone-based scams by identifying and blocking known scam numbers before they reach you. This helps you avoid answering potentially harmful calls.
What should you do if you get a suspicious SMS?
When you receive a suspicious SMS, it’s important to check for signs of a scam like poor grammar, avoid clicking on any links, and use Truecaller to verify the sender. Doing all of these helps protect you from potential scams.
