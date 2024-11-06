How Fraud-Proof Are You?

Think you can spot a scam from a mile away? Whether it's a dodgy call or a shady message, your scam-spotting skills are about to be put to the test.

Take this quiz to see if you’re a fraud-fighting hero or if you need to up your game.

Ready? Let's go!
Question 1/10

You get a call from someone claiming to be your bank’s employee, saying your KYC needs updating and asking for your OTP. What should you do?

A. Give them the OTP immediately to avoid any issues with your account. B. Provide the OTP because they sound official and know your account details. C. Ignore the call, it’s probably not important. D. Check the number on caller ID apps like Truecaller to ascertain if this is a fraud attempt. If so, report the attempted fraud on the National Cyber Crime Helpline either by dialing 1930 directly or through Truecaller App.
No bank employee will ever ask for your OTP, especially over the phone. If someone does, it’s a scam – hang up, check the number on Truecaller, and report it using the right channels.
Next
Question 2/10

You receive a call from someone pretending to be a customer service representative from your mobile network provider, offering to upgrade your SIM from 4G to 5G. What should you do?

A. Provide the requested details to upgrade your SIM and enjoy faster internet. B. Visit an authorized store of your mobile network provider or check if the caller has a verified Business ID tag on Truecaller before proceeding. C. Follow the caller’s instructions and share your personal details over the phone. D. Request the caller to send an SMS to verify the authenticity of the request.
SIM swap fraudsters often pose as network representatives to trick you into sharing personal details. The safest response is to verify directly at an authorized store or to check if the caller has a verified Business caller ID tag, which Truecaller provides to help users identify legitimate businesses. Never share personal information over the phone without confirming the caller’s identity. Truecaller’s verified badge and community comments can also assist in flagging suspicious calls.
Previous Next
Question 3/10

You receive an email claiming you've won a voucher from your bank. What should you do?

A. Click the link in the email to claim your prize. B. Call the number provided in the email to verify. C. Check the sender's email address - ensure it matches the bank’s official domain. Check for any subtle differences, and contact your bank directly using an official channel. D. Forward the email to your friends so they can claim their voucher too.
Be cautious, as email addresses can be spoofed or altered to look like the legitimate ones. Check for subtle differences (e.g., extra characters, slight misspellings) in the sender’s email address. The safest approach is to avoid clicking on any links and contact your bank directly through official channels to verify. Truecaller can assist in identifying if any contact number provided is flagged as suspicious.
Previous Next
Question 4/10

You receive a suspicious call and suspect it might be a scam. What’s the first step you should take?

A. Try to engage with the caller to gather more information. B. Report the suspicious number immediately using Sanchar Saathi's Chakshu platform. C. Delete the call log and any related messages. D. Ignore the call and hope it doesn’t happen again.
The best course of action is to report the suspicious number through Sanchar Saathi's Chakshu platform. This platform is designed to help you report and track fraudulent activities, ensuring that the relevant authorities can take action. Don’t engage with the scammer – report them right away.
Previous Next
Question 5/10

You receive a call from someone claiming there's an issue with your tax filing and that you need to make an immediate payment. What should you do?

A. Pay right away to avoid any penalties or legal action. B. Provide your PAN and Aadhaar number to verify your identity. C. Hang up and contact the Income Tax Department using their official number which can be found on Truecaller’s Government Directory Services section D. Give the person your CA’s number so that they can deal with this problem
If you receive such a call, hang up immediately and contact the Income Tax Department using their official channels. The Income Tax Department will never ask for immediate payments or sensitive information like PAN and Aadhaar over the phone. Verified contact information for the Income Tax Department can be found in Truecaller’s Government Directory Services section.
Previous Next
Question 6/10

Which of the following is the safest way to verify if an unknown call might be a fraud?

A. Trust the caller if they seem friendly and knowledgeable. B. Search the number on Truecaller to check for spam reports or community comments. C. Call the number back at different times of the day to verify. D. Save the number as a contact and wait for them to call again.
Using Truecaller to verify an unknown number is a reliable way to protect yourself from fraud. The app allows you to see if other users have marked the number as spam or left comments warning about it.
Previous Next
Question 7/10

You get a call from an unknown number. How can you quickly tell if it might be a scam?

A. Answer the call and see what the caller says. B. Check if the Truecaller notification shows the number in red with a "Scam" label. C. Ask the person next to you if they recognize the number. D. Assume it’s safe because you haven't had any scam calls before.
If Truecaller shows the number in red with a "Scam" label, it means the number has been reported by other users as fraudulent. It’s best to avoid answering and block the number instead.
Previous Next
Question 8/10

You receive an SMS saying that your SIM will be deactivated soon unless you verify your details via a link provided. What should you do?

A. Click the link immediately to verify your SIM card. B. Do not click the link or call any numbers in the message. Instead, visit your mobile service provider's nearest store or log into your account on their official website or app to verify any suspicious activity. C. Reply to the message with your personal information. D. Ignore the message and do nothing.
Scammers often create a false sense of urgency, like telling you your account will be locked or that you need to act immediately. This tactic is designed to make you panic and give out personal information without thinking. Always pause, verify, and never rush to provide sensitive details.
Previous Next
Question 9/10

Which tools can protect you against a significant percentage of online scams that are mostly phone-based?

A. Antivirus software. B. Caller ID and Spam Blocking Apps like Truecaller. C. Social media privacy settings. D. Password managers.
Caller ID and spam-blocking apps like Truecaller can protect you from a large number of phone-based scams by identifying and blocking known scam numbers before they reach you. This helps you avoid answering potentially harmful calls.
Previous Next
Question 10/10

What should you do if you get a suspicious SMS?

A. Check the message for grammar and typos, which are common in scam messages. B. Do not click on any links in the message, as they could lead to phishing sites. C. Use Truecaller to verify the sender and block if necessary. D.All of the above.
When you receive a suspicious SMS, it’s important to check for signs of a scam like poor grammar, avoid clicking on any links, and use Truecaller to verify the sender. Doing all of these helps protect you from potential scams.
Previous Submit

It Starts With A Call...

How fraudsters lay their trap

Check Here

Know the Types of Frauds

and their modus operandi

Check Here

Safeguards Against Frauds

Learn measures to save oneself

Check Here

It Starts With A Call...

How fraudsters lay their trap

Check Here

Know the Types of Frauds

and their modus operandi

Check Here

Safeguards Against Frauds

Learn measures to save oneself

Check Here

powered by

in collaboration with

TopBuilt with Shorthand