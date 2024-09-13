Swadgram: Bringing International Brands to Indian Baskets

The pandemic was a time when many sectors faced challenges, yet the food and beverage (F&B) industry showed remarkable resilience. Swadgram, a food and beverage distribution company, took inspiration from this period to build an asset-light, brand-first model designed to introduce global flavors to the Indian market. Identifying the growth of brand consciousness amongst the Indian crowd, specially within tech savvy Gen Z and millennials, the company focused on bringing unique and innovative products to India. From its humble beginnings with a single Indonesian brand, Swadgram has rapidly expanded, now offering over 50 SKUs from 18 brands across Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company’s growth is backed up by strong partnerships and a commitment to quality, all with the aim of connecting people through food.
Swadgram’s rapid growth began in September 2024 with its first international partnership with the Indonesian brand Luwak. Within a year, Swadgram expanded to include eleven more Indonesian brands. Establishing a representative office in Indonesia further underscored Swadgram’s commitment to international expansion. 2024 also saw the company enter Thailand, securing an exclusive global distribution contract with Mutale. By June, Swadgram partnered with Vifon from Vietnam and explored markets in Dubai and Saudi Arabia for expanding distribution. The year has been strong, with a recent seed investment driving further growth.
What sets Swadgram apart in the competitive F&B distribution market is its focus on brand-building rather than merely distributing foreign products. The company’s asset-light, technology-driven model allows agility and quick adaptation to market trends, ensuring data-informed decisions. A robust network of strategic partnerships ensures product success, while a deep understanding of the Indian market enables Swadgram to bridge the gap between global brands and the Indian market. Engagements with trade bodies from partner countries further solidify the company’s strong international relationships.
Swadgram’s portfolio reflects its mission to deliver high-quality, innovative food and beverage experiences. The company partners with global brands such as Luwak White Koffie, Indonesia’s leading coffee premix brand, and Kobe (BonCabe), the creator of a ready-to-eat noodle snack that introduces a new category in India. Other notable brands include Supercorn, a healthy snack for kids; Dutch Mill, Thailand’s top dairy brand; Vifon, a major Vietnamese noodle brand; Golden Ginger, known for its premium ginger candies; and Mutale, which offers exotic fruit gummies made with over 70% real fruit.
Swadgram’s international experience, has shaped its approach to the Indian market. By leveraging insights from its global partnerships, Swadgram has gained a nuanced understanding of market trends, product innovations, and best practices. This global exposure has allowed Swadgram to introduce products that meet aspirations of modern day consumer. Looking ahead, Swadgram aims to expand its brand partnerships to include companies from Taiwan, Korea, and Japan, with the goal of surpassing 50 brand partnerships and achieving a revenue target of ₹120 crore this fiscal year. The company also plans to extend its distribution reach to the Middle East and additional Indian cities, enhancing its talent pool, technology and digital capabilities along the way. With these strategic moves, Swadgram is poised to continue its journey of bringing global flavors to the Indian palate.
