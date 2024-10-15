Super Crop Safe Limited Expands Portfolio with 46 New Molecule Registrations

Expanded Product Line for Enhanced Crop Protection

The newly registered molecules encompass a range of pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides, specifically designed to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience. Key products include Abamectin 1.9% EC, Azoxystrobin blends, Chlorantraniliprole formulations, and several others. These formulations are part of a strategic move by Super Crop Safe Limited to offer comprehensive solutions that address the specific needs of Indian agriculture, including increased resistance to pests and diseases.

The company's current product lineup includes over 174 formulations of insecticides, fungicides, weedicides, and bioproducts, all available through a robust distribution network spanning eight Indian states. With more than 1,500 distributors nationwide, Super Crop Safe Limited has a far-reaching presence, ensuring that farmers can easily access high-quality products designed to improve crop yields and promote sustainable farming practices.