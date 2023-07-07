Paytm Leads Merchant Payments With 21 Lakh Devices Deployed In 2023 So Far

The company’s management believes India has potential of at least 10 crore merchants and more than 50 crore payment users in the near future.

Analysts say Paytm is the dominant player in the merchant payment solutions with limited competition especially because of its successful Soundbox model.

“We find Paytm well positioned to continue to dominate the SME merchant landscape where the subscription model via Soundbox is improving merchant stickiness,” said BofA Securities in a report.

Paytm Soundbox is a good revenue generating model for the company as it earns revenue through subscriptions paid by merchants as the device provides real time audio confirmation of mobile payments. Higher adoption of Paytm Soundbox can be witnessed in every other shop across the country. It is worth noting that all these merchants pay a subscription fee for using the device that reads the payment receipt on every transaction.

“In the last six months, competitive intensity has fallen further with most Fintechs struggling due to funding winter, stricter RBI norms and declining discounts. Indeed, we see limited competition for Paytm in its soundbox business as well as in the BNPL/merchant lending space,” added the report.

Also, Paytm offers various payment solutions to different types of merchants who make digital transactions on a regular basis. For instance, for entry level merchants Paytm QR is and will always remain free.

Large retailers can also use Paytm POS device/card machine for accepting payments through mobile as well as card.

Meanwhile, online and omni-channel merchants can also use Paytm platform for accepting payments. Besides, the fintech platform also lets merchants advertise, sell gift vouchers and tickets to their customers through its app.

The device reaches out to all corners of India with its multilingual Soundbox that supports multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Odia.

The adoption of mobile payments is growing aggressively as payment is maturing for merchants and having a QR code has become essential and that’s where Paytm leads the game.