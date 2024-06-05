How LGBTIQ+ Inclusion is Transforming Corporate Culture in India

Accenture, in this area, is creating an inclusive work culture where all employees—regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, religion, or age—can feel a sense of belonging and are empowered to do their best work. This commitment is integral to their strategy of delivering 360° value for all stakeholders by driving continuous reinvention and innovation.

One of Accenture's key initiatives is the recruitment and development of people with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences. This diversity is crucial for driving the innovation necessary for reinvention.

In 2023, they introduced ‘Allies in Action’, a global initiative designed to help employees understand what it means to be an ally, practice inclusive behaviors, and be role models for others. This initiative shows Accenture's zero-tolerance policy for any form of discrimination, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all.