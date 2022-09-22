Let Your Walls Steal The Spotlight This Diwali
Bring the best of both worlds with Asian Paints Ultra Sheen and give your home a luxurious and crack-free makeover.
It is that time of the year: When the lights shine extra bright, and everything appears more colourful than ever, when families dust out the old and bring some new changes, when everything is twice more extravagant, ultra glamourous, and sparkling.
Why not up the glam quotient in your home this year with Asian Paints Royale Glitz Ultra Sheen? After all, they say, home is where the heart is.
Your living room is where you want to host all your festive nights away from the noise and city chatter. It is a place for raucous laughs, uncensored jokes, and unfiltered thoughts over drinks and bites. And these four walls have seen everything from calories consumed to memories made. Moments that are captured, edited, re-framed, and under the spotlight on these walls for years to remember. It is time you mixed up your colour palette and transformed your humble abode to exude luxury.
For wall décor options, the Ultra Sheen finish will steal the spotlight from all couture elements.
Immersive shades like Chutney Green, Calcutta Rains, and Coromandel Indigo will breathe life and heritage into your living room. The earthy tones of Ganges Clay, Wet Turmeric, or Warm Tobacco will serve as a grand backdrop for your vintage artefacts.
Aside from the myriad shades, Ultra Sheen also offers durability like no other. It combines the best of both worlds through its stunning décor and *crack-free performance. It has a Teflon surface protector that saves us from the hassle of re-furbishing your walls every now and then. It also means, you will not have to worry about scrapping off food or drink stains when your friends bring over their kids. The paint has low VOC and is completely safe to use in the home. Its Green Assure rating means that it conforms to strict international environmental and safety standards.
But the brightest feature that steals the spotlight is the sheer look. Ultra Sheen adds a layer of elegance and royalty to your home. It is luxury personified and paints your living quarters in a distinctive style, grace, and sophistication.
This festive season, open your home to friends and loved ones to create eternal memories that will steal the spotlight from a lifetime of experiences. Make them feel at home because home is where the heart is. And Asian Paints Royale Glitz will give your home a personality that will #StealYourSpotlight.
*Only hairline and shrinkage cracks are covered. Visit here for more details on the product and warranty.
