The Role of India Inc. in Ensuring Safe Workspaces for LGBTIQ+ Employees

Respect and acceptance can make a workplace better for everyone. In recent years, corporate India has been evolving towards greater inclusivity and diversity. While the journey towards full inclusion and equality is ongoing, significant progress has been made.
Despite the challenges that LGBTIQ+ individuals continue to face in the workplace, India Inc. has shown remarkable adaptability to change. Many companies are actively working to create a supportive environment where LGBTIQ+ employees feel safe and valued. This positive shift is helping to reduce isolation and is improving mental well-being for many employees.
But what else makes a workplace safe for LGBTIQ+ individuals?
Commitment to Inclusion
Taking a stand for what is right will always take you far. India Inc. has been seen taking a stand to commit to inclusion. One notable example is Accenture, which has been a pioneer in creating an inclusive environment for the LGBTIQ+ community. They have been awarded Gold Employer for LGBTIQ+ Inclusion by India Workplace Equality Index 2023, for the fourth consecutive year.
Recognized as a corporate leader in supporting LGBTIQ+ employees, Accenture has implemented several initiatives to promote equality and inclusivity. These include inclusive policies and equal benefits, such as up to 100% coverage for gender reassignment surgery under Accenture's mediclaim benefits.
A Story of Resilience
Meet Sandeepta, a Graphic & Visual Design Analyst at Accenture in India. This is her story.
“I started struggling with my image at the age of 13. Hesitant and scared, I finally opened up to my parents at the age of 17. Since my family didn’t recognize my self-expression, I eventually moved out and focused on building my career. As I pursued animation film studies from Kolkata, I researched a lot on gender and sexuality. This opened my eyes to the fact that I’m not alone. I decided I wanted to be identified as a woman. And self-acceptance became the most fulfilling part of my experience. Despite facing social discrimination, I followed every legal guideline to get my true identity. When I joined Accenture in Bengaluru in 2019, I looked and lived like any other human. My colleagues embrace diversity and are receptive to my personality. I feel respected and I’m considered for the quality of my work and contributions—not my gender.”
While India Inc. has made strides in LGBTIQ+ inclusion, there is still work to be done. Companies must actively create inclusive environments where all employees feel valued and respected. By doing so, they contribute not only to their own success but also to a more equitable society. To know more about what Accenture is doing in this space, visit here.
[This article was originally published by Accenture and is re-published in association with The Quint as part of the #PrideMeansMore campaign.]
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)