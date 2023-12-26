Flights and Airports: Brands' Preferred Target for Premium Audiences?

A higher rate of engagement above 30,000 feet

Karmraj Raval, Senior Media Manager at Excellent Publicity stated, “Imagine having the undivided attention of your premium audience, that is what In-flight advertising gives your brand. Passengers on a flight are confined to their seats for an extended time with limited entertainment options, and a well-crafted and compelling advertisement can capture their attention Premium travelers are mostly decision-makers, and an appealing advertisement can not only leave an indelible impression on their minds but also serve as a prospective lead”.

Rahul Katiyar, who looks after transit media at Excellent Publicity said, “Whether it's a meal tray graphic, a headrest cover, or an engaging video on seatback devices, in-flight advertisements allow brands to create a memorable and immersive experience, connecting with passengers. This obvious advertisement and the captive audience with limited distractions could be a game changer for brands seeking a premium audience.”