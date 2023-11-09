Beyond Three Digits: The Role of Credit Scores in Loan Approvals

How to Maintain a Good Credit Score?

Here are some of the ways through which you can maintain a good credit score:

1. Pay installments on time

Regular payments of installments are very important to maintain a good credit score. Any delay or bounce in installments can directly affect your credit score. You can activate the auto-pay option from your bank account to avoid any bounce or late payment.

2. Avoid multiple enquiries in the short term

Every time you apply for a loan or credit card to banks or financial institutions, there will be a credit enquiry recorded in your name. If there are frequent enquiries in the short term then this can affect your credit score. It represents that you are in dire need of debt which is not a good sign.

3. Monitor your credit utilisation ratio

The credit utilization ratio is the ratio determining the credit used by you from the available credit. One shall not have a credit utilization ratio of more than 30%. To maintain this ratio, you need to limit your spendings.

4. Check your credit score on regular basis

Have a check on your credit score on a regular basis. There are chances that your credit report may have an error due to which your credit score is affected. If any error is found, get it rectified as soon as possible.

5. Avoid cancelling old credit cards

The older the credit, the more is your worth. So, avoid closing older credit cards. If you pay the credit card bills on time then older credit cards will show good history. In fact, closing old credit cards also closes your older records. This may impact the score negatively.

6. Avoid taking too much loan

If you have too many loans then it is a sign that you rely too much on debt. It also can get you into a debt trap and you may find it difficult to pay off your debts. So, assess your needs properly and take loans accordingly.