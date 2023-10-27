Celebrities Pledge for Better Female Representation in Indian Entertainment

Talking about the significance of the report and pledges, Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video said, "O Womaniya! represents a collective effort to unite the industry and collaborate on enhancing female representation. The latest edition of the report strongly underscores the urgency of accelerating these transformative efforts. It's heartening to witness not only the committed support of partners but also the active participation of influential figures from the industry, including both men and women. They have not only pledged their personal commitment but also made broader corporate level commitments to champion greater female inclusivity.”