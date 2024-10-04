Beyond Merchants: BharatPe Ventures Into Consumer Payments with UPI TPAP Launch

Suresh, a hard-working confectionery store owner in Kanpur, used to juggle coins and notes with every sale. Customers often came without exact change, leaving both him and the customer frustrated due to the time spent in finding the change. However, Suresh’s life changed when he started taking payments through QR code. Now, with a simple scan, his customers can pay him instantly through UPI, making transactions hassle-free. Suresh has also been able to save a lot of time as he does not need to visit the bank again and again for depositing/withdrawing cash.

This is just one of many stories where digital transactions have empowered businesses across India. Such stories exist in various parts of the country.

In recent years, India has undergone a massive transformation in how businesses conduct transactions. A significant contribution came from BharatPe, which in 2018, launched India’s first UPI interoperable QR code, revolutionizing how small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including offline merchants and kirana store owners accept payments. Fast forward a few years, and the company has become a preferred partner for over 13 million merchants across India.

But how did BharatPe get here and what are they bringing next?