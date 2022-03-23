Neha Dhupia’s Mumbai Home Is A Nursery Of Unicorns And Rainbows
Set in minimalist tones, Neha and Angad’s house is a treasure trove of heart-warming stories.
Home is where the heart is, where the family comes together to laugh, cry and behold each other. While this is true for most of us, it also resonates with celebrity couples and families. But Neha and Angad are not your typical Bollywood celebrity couple and their home reflects this casual camaraderie that they share. They have only recently welcomed a new member to their family, their baby boy Guriq. And the couple has ensured that their home is a nursery of love and affection.
As Neha who has the gift of gab puts it, “every house should have a story to tell. And with this house, if you were to knock every wall you will find at least one story and one skeleton”.
Before we tell you more, join the vivacious actress and her charming actor husband on a tour of their family home in the sixth and final episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 5. Watch Season 5, Episode 6 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is here:
Neha’s Mumbai home is a minimalistic yet captivating home with shades of white and a splendour of colour welcoming positivity, high energy, and lots of sunlight. It is the perfect spot for soaking in some vitamin D, laze around and watching the world go by. Their living room has a large window with a day bed to the side where Angad jokingly claims he likes to lie down and do nothing. He then proceeds to lounge across several such cozy corners in his living room with the same tongue-in-cheek humour. The colour palette of the house is largely white by design and the dining area also overlooks large windows much like the living room. Instead of the traditional set-up of chairs around a table, Dhupia’s off-beat eating spot presents a low white sofa placed against a high grey console.
Their toddler daughter Mehr and baby boy Guriq’s nursery is a treasure trove of heart-warming stories and one of the most calming corners in the house. Set in the undertones of minimalist décor, this space is a parallel universe where unicorns and rainbow colours come alive. A light grey couch next to the baby’s cot is set against the large window with sheer white curtains. The giant Simba carpet adds yet another fun element to the whole room which is gender-neutral and shared by the adorable siblings.
While for Angad their home is a safe space that helps his energy settle from the hustle and bustle of their busy lives; for Neha, the house is like a warm hug and a cocoon that nestles her family of four within its walls.
Season 5 of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’, takes the viewers on an exclusive tour of uniquely beautiful homes of much-admired celebrities. This year the likes of Suniel Shetty, Guru Randhawa, Abhay Deol, Remo D’Souza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi have opened their doors to viewers, offering a glimpse into who they behind the screen. This series will show us how these stars unwind in their homes and what inspires their personal décor choices.
