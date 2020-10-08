War Of The Foldables: Motorola Razr 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

The Z Flip 5G doesn’t come with any such protection.

The Razr 5G retains the original feel of using a clamshell device. The hinge has just the right amount of tension allowing you to effortlessly open and close the phone with a single hand. Compare this to the Samsung phone and you will find that it doesn’t exactly support single-hand flipping with a built-in tension in its hinge.

Camera

The Razr 5G’s camera is another testimony to Motorola’s commitment to innovation. The phone’s rear camera serves a dual purpose - rear camera when the phone is open and selfie camera when it’s shut. With the world’s most advanced selfie camera, you won’t tire clicking pictures of yourself.

The 48MP dual use camera comes with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), f/1.7 large aperture and laser autofocus technology. It offers Motorola’s popular Night Vision Mode and a host of AI modes that amp up the camera experience several notches.

Not just that, the camera combined with the interactive Quick View display truly delivers unique experiences that are sure to delight. Once you’ve clicked a photo, the Razr 5G’s Instant Review shows you a preview of what you’ve captured. This way, you can decide if you need more clicks or not.

The phone’s External Preview feature lets your subject see what photo of theirs is being captured.

The Z flip 5G comes with only a dual 12MP camera set-up on the rear.and unlike it’s Motorola counterpart, this doesn’t work as a selfie camera.

The Razr 5G sports a 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture while the Z Flip G is equipped with only a 10MP camera on the front with f/2.4 aperture.

Display

Display experience is a major deciding factor for consumers when it comes to buying a foldable phone, and the Razr 5G is a clear winner here. With its dual display, the phone offers a rather unique and immersive experience to users.

The Razr 5G’s foldable primary display or flex view display has an impressive OLED screen with 21:9 ratio. It offers a cinematic viewing experience and is perfectly suited for single-hand usage. So whether it’s watching your favourite movie or binge-watching a show you love, the Razr 5G ensures that you can do all this and more without any compromise. But the same can’t be said about the Z Flip 5G.