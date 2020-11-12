Modi Season 2 on Eros Now Deftly Traces Modi’s Rise from CM To PM

Modi Season 2 CM To PM has already generated tremendous curiosity among the masses, thanks to Eros Now’s disruptive and innovative marketing campaign. As part of this, they called upon the people of India to create a digital portrait of the PM. All they had to was give a missed call. Every such call would light up a dot and help complete the portrait. The campaign received an incredible response with over 88000+ calls by people in real time. They have also planned a national campaign to get citizens to pledge their contribution towards building a new India. Users have to answer questions on Modi and his journey and then finally take the pledge.

The series is based on Kishore Makwana’s book Common Man’s PM – Narendra Modi. Some of the key events that we see across the three episodes are Narendra Modi (played by Mahesh Thakur) becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, the Godhra train burning incident and Gujarat riots in 2002, the subsequent questioning of Modi by the Special Investigation Team and his rise to being the PM of the country in 2014.