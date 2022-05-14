When We Met In Mumbai: From Office Cubicles To A Modern Mangalorean Café

Being in love is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. To have that one person in our corner who is our biggest cheerleader in all our highs and who continues to be our emotional rock when everything appears apocalyptic is a fortune not everyone enjoys. We grow up reading novels about college sweethearts or watching celluloid serve us mushy office romances. Depending on where we are in our personal lives, we tend to develop a love-hate relationship with such stories. When often enough, unconsciously, we are actually on the hunt for someone or something “relatable” which would make us feel less alone and lost in this bizarre world.

The truth is all of us, at one point or another, yearn for that one friend with whom we can be ourselves. Someone with whom we won’t feel embarrassed to bitch about that poor excuse of a colleague at work or crack the lamest jokes and share hoots of laughter. It can seem unrealistic or a wishful fantasy where we share the teeniest bit of our live with somebody. But these stories are not mere concoctions for the reel. You only have to look around and you will notice that reel stories are inspired by the journeys of real-life couples. Love grows stronger each day, from office cubicles to quaint cafes and lively bars.