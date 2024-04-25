Manish Malhotra's Special Collection 'BANARAS' Debuts at Namo Ghat

The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) organized a fashion show, 'BANARAS - A Tapestry of Indian Culture and Craftsmen,' at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, as part of the 2-day-long ‘Prayas: Dharohar Kashi Ki’ event. Asia’s biggest designer, Manish Malhotra, was invited to showcase his special BANARAS collection during this event. This makes him the first-ever fashion designer to have a show at Namo Ghat, showing support for the Bunkar community and artisans of Varanasi.
The fashion show aimed to celebrate the fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Malhotra’s new collection highlights the beauty of Banarasi silk sarees, each meticulously handwoven by talented artisans. Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh walked the ramp. While Kriti adorned a regal Indian red silk ensemble, Ranveer wore a Banarasi Shikargah sherwani from the collection.
Diplomats and ambassadors from 20 countries, renowned fashion designers, Bollywood celebrities, and members of the Bunkar Community Association attended the event among many others. Additionally, IMF honored 40 bunkars, including 2 Padma Shree awardees, for their remarkable contributions to the preservation of Banarasi craft.
Expressing his gratitude, Manish Malhotra said, "Varanasi has always been a serene destination for me. Being part of this emotional and holistic event, celebrating the bunkar committee and artisans, was an extraordinary experience. The timeless elegance of Banarasi weaves continues to inspire me. Blending these intricate textiles with contemporary designs allows me to honor the craftsmen who dedicate their lives to preserving this beautiful art form”.
IMF Convener and Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "‘Darohar Kashi Ki’ is a small attempt by IMF to promote the vibrant cultural heritage of Kashi - the Spiritual Capital of India - and celebrate the rich legacy of Bunkar community of Varanasi on a global scale".
The event also featured an art and craft exhibition, providing a platform for weavers and artisans of Varanasi to showcase their talent. Over 50 exhibitors from Kashi's Bunker Community displayed a diverse range of products, including Banarasi silk sarees, garments, carpets, and handicrafts.
