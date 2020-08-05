How Meenakshi Mission Hospital Leads the Fight Against Coronavirus

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of non-COVID patients are unsure of visiting hospitals for their treatment, for fear of contracting COVID. This is where one hospital is leading the fight against coronavirus with its ‘Six-Stage Ultra Safety Program’. Madurai’s Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) has implemented a one-of-its-kind safety program, making it the safest hospital in the country today, protecting all patients, visitors and staff from the highly infectious coronavirus.

MMHRC is the biggest multi super-specialty hospital in Tamil Nadu outside of Chennai.