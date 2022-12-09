KSHAMATA: The Story Of A Girl Who Stopped Taking 'No' For An Answer

They say, all of us are products of our circumstances. Someone may be highly skilled and talented but without a nurturing and supportive environment that talent will not be able to shine. No matter what their circumstances are, once people start finding a supportive environment, they shine their brightest.

‘Kshamata,’ a short film by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, tells us a similar story about a young girl with speech and hearing impairment whose courage and determination helps her unlock her true potential and find her independence. This film was launched by KFC India on the occasion of International Day of Sign Languages, earlier this year.

With a speech and hearing impaired protagonist, Ishmeet, at the centre of the story, the film pulls you in and helps you understand what her life is like - extremely protected and dependent on family members. Aptly titled ‘Kshamata’, the film depicts the untapped potential that the protagonist possesses and how using her sheer determination she turns her life around, despite all-odds and societal pressures.