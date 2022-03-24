iSource Helps Corporates Recruit and Retain Top Industry Talent

Finding and retaining the right talent is critical to any organization's growth and success story. In today's day, as businesses straddle multiple roles, from securing funding to managing distribution, hiring quality talent that can grow with the company's business goals becomes extremely crucial. The wrong resource can set a business back by years, while high attrition rates can affect company morale and upset carefully thought through roadmaps.

Despite boasting a large and employable workforce, Indian companies often struggle to find talent for diverse roles, as these hiring processes require stringent quality checks and long, in-depth interviews and background verification. Working with a recruitment partner can help alleviate several of these concerns and also leave the business free to concentrate on operational tasks.

Based out of NCR, iSource Consultants provides a diverse range of services that helps companies recruit and retain industry talent. Their clientele and partners include some of the industry's biggest names, such as IBM India/ Malaysia, KPMG, Ernst & Young, Pitney Bowes, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Tech Mahindra, Zee Telefilms, and more.