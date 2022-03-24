iSource Helps Corporates Recruit and Retain Top Industry Talent
Over the years, iSource has helped corporates hire and retain employees while transforming their organisations
Finding and retaining the right talent is critical to any organization's growth and success story. In today's day, as businesses straddle multiple roles, from securing funding to managing distribution, hiring quality talent that can grow with the company's business goals becomes extremely crucial. The wrong resource can set a business back by years, while high attrition rates can affect company morale and upset carefully thought through roadmaps.
Despite boasting a large and employable workforce, Indian companies often struggle to find talent for diverse roles, as these hiring processes require stringent quality checks and long, in-depth interviews and background verification. Working with a recruitment partner can help alleviate several of these concerns and also leave the business free to concentrate on operational tasks.
Based out of NCR, iSource Consultants provides a diverse range of services that helps companies recruit and retain industry talent. Their clientele and partners include some of the industry's biggest names, such as IBM India/ Malaysia, KPMG, Ernst & Young, Pitney Bowes, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Tech Mahindra, Zee Telefilms, and more.
iSource is renowned for its consistent performance and relationship-oriented service. No matter what kind of talent your business seeks, their range of services ensures that any corporate hiring requirement is fulfilled as per the highest standards.
iSource Consultants provides the following solutions in business hiring:
CONTINGENCY SEARCH
With a large database of candidates built over the years, iSource guarantees fast turnaround times with payment charged only post completion of the exercise.
MODIFIED RETAINER
The company also provides progress-based payment contracts to provide businesses the flexibility of resources required as per the need of the hour.
ADVERTISED CONTINGENCY SEARCH
iSource puts out advertisements and notices basis the client needs, where the business is charged only after the right candidate is selected.
RESOURCE PROJECT MANAGER
For companies that need a large number of people, iSource provides cost-effective alternatives.
OUTSOURCING
In addition to the above, iSource also provides professionals to screen advertising calls, conduct interviews, get references, follow up calls, or even outsource existing employees.
If you are looking for top industry talent for your organisation, look no further than iSource Consultants. You can contact priya@isourceconsultants.co.in for more details or get in touch on (0120) 4336319 / 2480151.
