How The Film ‘Fatafati’ Takes On Body Shaming With Its Head Held High

We live in a world with abundant consumable content and plenty of content creators. With an influencer propping up at every nook and corner of the webspace, every content consumer now wishes to be a content creator.

This, however, is a double-edged sword. The fame of being an influencer also brings with it a metaphorical magnifying glass through which millions of followers scrutinize every move made by a content consumer. From their personal lives to their appearance, nothing is exempted from trolling. As a result, body-shaming and body image issues are more prominent now than ever before.