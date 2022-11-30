How Orthoplus India Is Solving Ortho Implants Industry's Distribution Woes
In a short span of 7 years, Orthoplus India has established its credibility in a rather difficult industry.
India is known the world over for complicated orthopaedic surgeries. Whether it’s medical skills or the financial investment or the availability of orthopaedic implants, India often features at the top of priority. A major reason behind that is the reliability and readily availability of complicated orthopaedic implants, which may be a challenge in another part of the world.
Orthopaedic devices are a kind of high-risk medical tools mass-produced with extreme precision to either replace an injured or missing joint or bone or to support an injured joint or bone and upgrade the quality of life of patients. Owing to the highly sensitive nature of these implants, they are subjected to severe scrutiny in the form of clinical investigations and regulations. Even a minor lack of awareness of regulatory practices can result in drastic repercussions for both the manufacturer as well as the medical industry on the whole. This is something that has been adversely effecting the orthopaedic implants industry.
As a result, the need for highly trusted orthopaedic implant distributors is paramount.
One of the most reliable distributors currently operating in major Indian cities is Orthoplus India. Founded in 2015, Orthoplus India has, in a short span, established its credibility in the industry on the back of a carefully designed and efficient distribution system.
Currently, Orthoplus India oversees the distribution of Elbow braces, bone cutters, Indian and international (imported) trauma implants and equipments. Orthoplus India’s distribution network serves as the metaphorical backbone of some prominent hospitals known for orthopaedic surgeries.
Located in the heart of North-West Delhi’s famous Wazirpur Industrial Area, Orthoplus India’s owner Mr. Jagdish Singh has made quite a reputation for himself in the industry.
With such tight work ethic and adherence to regulatory and clinical practices, Orthoplus India is set to become one of India's top distributors in the orthopaedic implants industry.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from brandstudio
Topics: Bones Bone implants orthoplus india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.