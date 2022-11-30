How Orthoplus India Is Solving Ortho Implants Industry's Distribution Woes

One of the most reliable distributors currently operating in major Indian cities is Orthoplus India. Founded in 2015, Orthoplus India has, in a short span, established its credibility in the industry on the back of a carefully designed and efficient distribution system.

Currently, Orthoplus India oversees the distribution of Elbow braces, bone cutters, Indian and international (imported) trauma implants and equipments. Orthoplus India’s distribution network serves as the metaphorical backbone of some prominent hospitals known for orthopaedic surgeries.