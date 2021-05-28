Everyday Heroes Whose Kindness Starts A #CycleOfChange

In these current times when India is going through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are countless people out there who’ve realized that the need of the hour is for humanity to come together and look out for each other, and selflessly help those who need it the most. What you see above is a montage of such real, everyday heroes who, despite these desperate times, shine through the darkness like a ray of hope.

74-year-old auto-driver Desraj Singh ferries nurses and patients to and from the hospitals to their homes day in and day out, even during the lockdown. To ensure he’s available to the people that need him, his auto has become his de facto home.

Daulat Bi Khan, seeing how people were also in need of household supplies and groceries during the lockdown, opened a mini-supermarket that helps people get access to essential goods.

Sharib Hassan and his team are running a service where they arrange oxygen cylinders for patients who can’t otherwise procure them. So far, they’ve helped more than 2000 people.

Aanya Wig established a COVID war room at home, where she’s constantly monitoring, verifying and passing on critical information related to availability of hospital beds to people in need.

During the pandemic, Sabrina, from Coimbatore, has been running a small stall outside her home that provides free biryani to anyone who’s hungry but can’t afford it.

The reason these stories need to be told is that during these dark times, people need to know that there is hope.