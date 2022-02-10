Celebrities Join Just Human’s Campaign Against Discrimination

The #IAMJUSTHUMAN campaign is a first expression of their beliefs and values. It aims to fight discrimination and is offering a platform for people to voice their stories or experiences of discrimination.

The pandemic has demonstrated that diseases don’t discriminate amongst people. Whether rich or poor, doctors or nurses, everyone is equal. Just Human is also propagating a similar ethos about how we must all stand united in the face of any calamity. The main objective of the organisation is to spread awareness and create inclusivity in today’s highly polarized world with the idea that eventually we are all ‘Just Human’ regardless of our many differences. Each individual is unique and must be respected. Discrimination is damaging on every level, people can internalize other people’s beliefs even though they are false.

Today, there has been a staggering progress in addressing the various social evils that confront society. From body-shaming to forced marriages to internet trolling, there are plenty of areas where we still need to do a lot of work. Living in an isolated and a virtual world has illustrated its own struggles. While we are more connected than ever before, virtual existence has made us more lonelier. Many may be living their most glamourous lives on the grid and gloating about their successes on their Twitter profile, but their internal struggles remain hidden. The platforms that bring us together, there are people spreading hatred due to their insecurities

Just Human strives for helping people “live a limitless life” by eradicating the spread of diseases and discrimination. 'Just Human' by Swanrose is a lifestyle brand that offers hand santizer with 24 hour protection after just one-time use. Their philosophy is rooted in their products which give consumers the ultimate freedom and control to live a safe and healthy life- free from diseases and discrimination.

Share your stories of discrimination by using the hashtag #IAmJustHuman

To know more about Just Human and their campaign visit here!