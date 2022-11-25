Asian Paints - Where The Heart Is S6 Shows Us The Different Meanings For 'Home'

At the other end of the spectrum is talent powerhouse Jim Sarbh, whose definition of a home is oddly similar to that of Yuvraj Singh’s. A sprawling Parsi style bungalow surrounded by lush greenery is where Jim found his home at. Having navigated the world at an early age with a father who traveled the seas for a living, Jim realized home is a place where the family is. His sprawling abode belonged to a family close to the Sarbhs but when they moved to Dubai, Jim’s father bought the house from them to continue their annual Diwali visiting tradition. Now decades later, Jim finds himself at home in the walls where he once was a visitor. White bleached walls give way to a huge living room that overlook the greenery through tall windows. The combination of white walls paired with wooden doorways and furniture bring a sense of calm among the chaos of the external world. As an artist who often finds himself in the company of hundreds of people, Jim’s surreal abode brings him closer to nature and to himself. It’s almost as if Jim Sarbh decided to construct a part of his personality in the form of concrete.

Both Jim and Yuvraj maybe different personalities but their definition of homes aren’t complete without the presence of loved ones in it. And that maybe a great takeaway for most of us. In fast-paced times like this, we may overlook the importance of what our loved ones mean to us.

And that’s the beauty of the show ‘Where The Heart Is’. It deconstructs physical structures to tell us what makes a home and gives us an intimate look inside the homes of our favorite stars. From bright painted walls to rustic furniture to tall ceilings and massive green patches, it exposes us to various styles of what home could look like for different people.

With its 6th season already out, fans have a unique opportunity to take a peek inside the world of these beautiful people and the place they call home.