Asian Paints - Where The Heart Is S6 Shows Us The Different Meanings For 'Home'
Building a home is quite like building a personality.
Building a home is quite like building a personality. You take all the aspirational attributes and place them in a suitable corner, you remove unwanted spaces that bother you. In the long run, a home starts reflecting the personality of the person inhabiting it. Right from childhood to the heydays of our lives, we latch on to the familiarity of the space we inhabit. The difference is, once we grow up, we choose to construct the kind of house we want for ourselves. Because a home is not just a physical construction, it’s the metaphorical balm you need to deal with a world that can get rough and unforgiving at times. And there’s no greater feeling in the world than to carefully construct your space with colors and designs of your choice.
And that’s what makes ’ ‘Where The Heart Is’ such a unique and compelling show. There aren’t many shows out there that truly decode the meaning of a ‘home’ by giving you an unflinching look inside the homes of some of your favorite celebrities. The much-anticipated 6th season of ‘Where The Heart Is’ takes us inside the house of Indian Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh and the powerhouse of acting talent Jim Sarbh. It’s fascinating to see how two people with such different personalities are completed by their respective homes and how each of them have a different definition of what a home is.
For someone as outgoing and exuberant as Yuvraj Singh, his definition of home is incomplete without the presence of family in it. He reveals in the trailer of episode 3 that he always wanted his own space in Chandigarh, a city closest to his heart, a city that makes him feel at home. With tall windows and ceilings, paired with a wooden staircase and a swanky room for sports, Yuvraj Singh’s house is a true embodiment of his personality. Every wall reflects the colors of Yuvraj’s personality, creating a warm welcoming impression while never being too foreboding.
The story of Yuvraj Singh’s life is too precious to not be documented. So it goes without saying that pictures chronicling his personal and professional life will be found in multiple places of his home. Similar to his towering personality, his towering house has a spacious terrace where he often sits back with his family and friends.
At the other end of the spectrum is talent powerhouse Jim Sarbh, whose definition of a home is oddly similar to that of Yuvraj Singh’s. A sprawling Parsi style bungalow surrounded by lush greenery is where Jim found his home at. Having navigated the world at an early age with a father who traveled the seas for a living, Jim realized home is a place where the family is. His sprawling abode belonged to a family close to the Sarbhs but when they moved to Dubai, Jim’s father bought the house from them to continue their annual Diwali visiting tradition. Now decades later, Jim finds himself at home in the walls where he once was a visitor. White bleached walls give way to a that overlook the greenery through tall windows. The combination of white walls paired with wooden doorways and furniture bring a sense of calm among the chaos of the external world. As an artist who often finds himself in the company of hundreds of people, Jim’s surreal abode brings him closer to nature and to himself. It’s almost as if Jim Sarbh decided to construct a part of his personality in the form of concrete.
Both Jim and Yuvraj maybe different personalities but their definition of homes aren’t complete without the presence of loved ones in it. And that maybe a great takeaway for most of us. In fast-paced times like this, we may overlook the importance of what our loved ones mean to us.
And that’s the beauty of the show ‘Where The Heart Is’. It deconstructs physical structures to tell us what makes a home and gives us an intimate look inside the homes of our favorite stars. From bright painted walls to and massive green patches, it exposes us to various styles of what home could look like for different people.
With its 6th season already out, fans have a unique opportunity to take a peek inside the world of these beautiful people and the place they call home.
Asian Paints Beautiful Homes has also created a series of specialised style guides inspired from these homes. You can browse, select and customise your .
