Asian Paints Where The Heart Is: Anita Dongre’s Home Is Her Oasis
A serene home nestled in the lap of nature, is where one of India’s leading fashion designers Anita Dongre likes to spend her time away from the hustle and bustle of maximum city Mumbai. In this episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 4, Anita takes you far away from the glamourous and fast-paced world of fashion, into her home that has a calming and peaceful appeal. With plentiful natural light, a lush green garden and minimal yet graceful decor, the fashion icon’s home is a piece of art. Vibrant shades brighten up the decor while classic furnishings match the overall tonality of the spacious bungalow.
Before we tell you more, watch the episode here:
Anita’s vision for a dream home is one that allows for a lot of natural light and air to come in, which her close-knit family can all enjoy together. Nature represented by the blue-green colour scheme, forms the crux of all the design elements of her house and all decisions were made to ensure as much of nature is brought indoors. Art is another dominant aspect of her home. The only criteria while selecting a piece of art is that it should make her feel happy whenever she looks at it.
The atrium, which is an ode to traditional houses in Jaipur, is one of the most unique décor element of Anita’s beautiful home. The ace designer envisioned a modern-day central courtyard-like theme that scales to the very top floor of the 3-level house. She was inspired by her grandparent’s home in Jaipur, where a lot of the houses have an open center courtyard. She reminisces how all her cousins used to run around the courtyard and call out to their grandmother from different levels of the house. And that’s exactly what happens in Anita’s house, despite having an intercom! A spectacular ‘tree of life’ motif adorns the walls of the atrium which is something Anita has been fascinated by since she was a design student, and brings her immense joy.
She relates with Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory, as she too has a favourite spot on her living room couch, where she says she gets her best ideas for her stunning creations. A beautifully carved wooden swing is another beloved item that she has replicated in most of her stores and design headquarters.
Coming home from a long hard day to this oasis of a home, which she and her sister bought together after a lot of struggle, brings a sense of calmness to her. She has rightly named her home Vana meaning tree, in keeping with its nature theme.
