Amazon Prime Video Announces Addition Of 94th Academy Awards Nominated Titles

Directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Steven Knight, Spencer is a historical fiction about Princess Diana’s existential crisis. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins. Streaming from April 1st, Spencer will be available in English and Hindi.

Drive My Car, a Japanese title, is a masterful, moving and multi award-winning film based on a short story by Haruki Murakami. When the wife of Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a stage actor and director, suddenly passes away, she leaves behind a secret. Two years later, Kafuku meets Misaki (Toko Miura), a reserved young woman assigned to be his chauffeur on a work trip to Hiroshima. As they spend time together, Kafuku confronts the mystery of his wife that quietly haunts him. Drive My Car will be available with English subtitles from April 1st on Prime Video Channel MUBI with an add on subscription.

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom is a Bhutanese film which is about an aspiring singer (Sherab Dorji) living with his grandmother in the capital of Bhutan dreams of getting a visa to relocate to Australia. The film will be available in Dzongkha (Original) + Hindi Dubs from April 15th.

Directed by Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World, a Norwegian title, is a wistful and subversive romantic drama about the quest for love and meaning. Set in contemporary Oslo, it features Renate Reinsve as a young woman who, on the verge of turning thirty, navigates multiple love affairs, existential uncertainty and career dissatisfaction as she slowly starts deciding what she wants to do, who she wants to be, and ultimately who she wants to become. The Worst Person in the World will be available with English subtitles on Prime Video channel MUBI with an add on subscription from May 13th.