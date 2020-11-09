100 Pipers Legacy Project shines spotlight on India’s dying arts.

India is home to diverse arts and crafts that have been passed on from one generation to another. Each one of them has a distinct identity and is testimony to the country’s rich cultural history. However, today, several of these art forms are fast disappearing.

In 2019, Seagram’s 100 Pipers started The Legacy Project to support India’s endangered arts and help artist communities thrive. This project stems from the brand’s philosophy of ‘Be Remembered For Good’.