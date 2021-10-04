Assam Congress Suspends MLA, Was Arrested for Remark on 1983 Agitation

The Assam Congress suspended MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed on Monday, 4 October, days after he was arrested for making provocative statements related to the killing of eight people during the Assamese agitation in Darrang district in 1983.

Congress said that it has suspended Ahmed with immediate effect for repeatedly violating party discipline.

The three-time MLA from Baghbar had earlier been served a show-cause notice by Congress for his statements on the 40-year-old agitation. The eight people who had been killed are seen as martyrs of the Assamese agitation.