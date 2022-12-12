Why Vim Black, Dishwashing Liquid For Men, Is Courting Controversy & Confusion

In news of what keeps netizens buzzing on social media, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s cleaning supplies brand, Vim is courting a lot of controversy in light of their recent advertisement. While many were perplexed at the ad and called the brand out for enforcing gender roles, others wondered if it was a parody.

But, what’s the ad about? On Friday (9 December), MTVIndia took to Instagram to share the video advertisement. Featuring actor-model Milind Soman, the ad begins with a man at the gym, bragging about doing the dishes to help out his mother.

That’s when Soman enters, sarcastically praising him for boasting and offering Vim Black. The tagline says, “Vim Black for men, easy to clean, more to brag”.