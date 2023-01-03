Third Russian Dies in Odisha: Who Was He and Why Is It Raising Eyebrows?

Image used for representational purposes only.
Another Russian turned up dead in Odisha, this time near the Paradip Port area on Tuesday, 3 January.
Who was he? The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Sergey Milyakov, according to a report by The Indian Express.
He was reportedly part of the crew of the MV Aldanah – a shipping vessel that transported iron ore for an Indian steel manufacturer.
How did he die? While the Russian national is said to have died of a heart attack, the exact reason for his death is unclear.
Why it matters: In a span of 15 days, three Russians have died in Odisha – all of them under circumstances that have been called 'mysterious'.
First, 61-year-old Vladimir Bidenov was found dead after he allegedly suffered a stroke at a hotel in Rayagada on 22 December.
48 hours later, 65-year-old sausage tycoon Pavel Antov reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at the same hotel.
Milyakov, who is the third, died on the shipping vessel.
Odisha Police's crime branch is currently enquiring into the incident.
What officials are saying: "At around 4 am, the captain of the ship sent a message to the port authorities about the death of a crew member. As per standard operating procedure, the port health officer visited the vessel and confirmed the death,” a port official was quoted as saying in the report.
What happens next: "Since the vessel is in the sea, we are waiting for the official communication from the shipping company. Once we will get the communication, we will first register an unnatural death case and then recover the body and conduct the post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death at Kujang in the presence of a magistrate," Paradip Additional Superintendent of Police Nimai Charan Sethi told The Indian Express.
