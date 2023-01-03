Third Russian Dies in Odisha: Who Was He and Why Is It Raising Eyebrows?

Another Russian turned up dead in Odisha, this time near the Paradip Port area on Tuesday, 3 January.

Who was he? The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Sergey Milyakov, according to a report by The Indian Express.

He was reportedly part of the crew of the MV Aldanah – a shipping vessel that transported iron ore for an Indian steel manufacturer.

How did he die? While the Russian national is said to have died of a heart attack, the exact reason for his death is unclear.

Why it matters: In a span of 15 days, three Russians have died in Odisha – all of them under circumstances that have been called 'mysterious'.

First, 61-year-old Vladimir Bidenov was found dead after he allegedly suffered a stroke at a hotel in Rayagada on 22 December.

48 hours later, 65-year-old sausage tycoon Pavel Antov reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at the same hotel.

Milyakov, who is the third, died on the shipping vessel.

Odisha Police's crime branch is currently enquiring into the incident.