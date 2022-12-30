‘Accidental’ Death Of A Russian UnAnarchist: Autopsy Confirms Odisha Cops’ Claim

Autopsy report rules out foul play in Russian MP’s death in Odisha; crime branch continues to question Russian travel partners.
Will it be a case that finds honourable mention in the annals of Russian secret service assassination or fizzle out as an accidental occurrence? It is still difficult to say.
The Quint has accessed the autopsy report of the Russian MP Pavel Antov, who allegedly jumped to his death from his hotel terrace in Odisha’s Rayagada. Apart from several fractured ribs, Antov suffered grievous internal injuries causing internal bleeding. The report mentions rupture of his lungs, liver, and spleen. Blood clots were found in his trachea and larynx.
After he was found injured but “with his eyes open” by the staff of Sai International Hotel, Pavel was taken to the District Headquarter Hospital of Rayagada on 24 December evening. He was accompanied in the ambulance by the tour guide Jitendra Singh—the four travelling Russians had engaged for their India tour.
This accidental death has caused an international stir for allegedly being a “dirty job” of the Russian establishment’s secret services.
Pavel Antov, 65, and his roommate Vladmir Bydanov, 61, died within 48 hours of each other. The other two Russians in the travel party of four—Natalia Panasenko and her husband Mikhail Turov—along with their interpreter have been requested by the investigating agencies to not leave Odisha.
The Quint has also accessed the autopsy report of Bydanov which states the death occurred due to cardiac complications. The examination revealed no external injuries. “Through postmortem, no external or internal injuries except chronic diseases with bilateral pleural effusion and large cardiomegaly extending to the left lung with left coronary descending artery embolus measuring more than four inches," it reads.
Speaking with The Quint, a senior medical professional at Safdarjung Hospital says, “How this gentleman was travelling in India with such a serious heart condition, beats me.”
Another finding from Bydanov‘s autopsy report is the presence of around 100 ml of fluid smelling a lot like cannabis. “All the stomach content, liver, spleen, both kidneys, lungs and heart” therefore, have been preserved for forensic analysis.
Interestingly, no organs and viscera have been preserved for Antov which has led to speculations of foul play.
Bydanov‘s viscera is being further examined at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar.
Shedding light on the haste with which Bydanov and Antov were cremated, not buried, a senior cop shares that it was done because Bydanov‘s daughter and Antov‘s second wife authorised the same. The families wanted the ashes to be sent back to Russia.
Natalia Panasenko and her husband Mikhail Turov continue to be investigated by the Crime Branch.
The medical professional The Quint reached out to, further says, “The injuries can very well be caused by a fall. Similar injuries can also be caused by heavy beating with a blunt object with a large surface area. But for that, the victim will have to be restrained.“
A senior foreign services bureaucrat quips, “This is not how the Russians operate. They are into chemicals, not blunt force."
(Note: This is a developing story. The copy will be updated as more details are uncovered.)
