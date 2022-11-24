SC Vs EC: What Changes Does the Top Court Want In the Election Body?

The Supreme Court on, Thursday, 24 November pulled up the government for the “haste” and “tearing hurry” in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner.

The top court pointed out that the file for his appointment was cleared within 24 hours and said:

“The vacancy of the Election Commission arose on May 15 and Election Commissioner Arun Goel’s file was cleared with lightning speed."

However, the five-judge bench clarified: that they were not questioning the merits of Arun Goel’s credentials but the process.

What is all this about? The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of 2018 petitions seeking to reform the appointment of members to the Election Commission of India.

The five-judge bench hearing the case, including Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, started hearing the case on 17 November and reserved its verdict in the case on 24 November.