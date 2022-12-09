‘She Would’ve Been Alive Had Police Taken Fast Action’: Shraddha Walker’s Father

At a press conference on Friday, 9 November, Shraddha Walkar’s father, Vikas Walkar, said that there have been delays in the investigation by the Vasai Police in Maharashtra.

This is the first time that he has made public comments since his daughter was brutally murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in May this year. That she had been killed only came to the fore in November.

Vikas said, “My health deteriorated after my daughter’s death. That is why I could not come out and speak to you all. My apologies for that.”