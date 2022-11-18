No Lapses, Please: Justice for Shraddha Walkar Needs a Watertight Investigation

Shraddha Walkar's murder, allegedly by her partner, has sent shivers down our spine. Not only because she is believed to have been killed by someone she knew and might have trusted, but also because of the grotesque cover-up that appears to have followed.

Aftab Poonawalla, Walkar's partner, is reported to have dismembered her mortal remains after murdering her, and slowly over months, buried them in different spots in Delhi's Mehrauli area.