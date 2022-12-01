Police Summon Psychologist Aaftab Dated After Allegedly Killing Shraddha Walkar

Scrutiny of Aaftab Poonawala's social media profiles and conversations with his friends reveal that there was nothing that could have predicted his gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Delhi Police summoned and questioned the clinical psychologist who Aaftab Poonawala allegedly dated in Delhi after he had killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, officials said.
What we know: Aaftab allegedly met the woman through the Bumble app between June and July 2022. She allegedly also visited Aaftab's rented home in Chattarpur, the same spot where Poonawala had allegedly killed Shraddha Walkar in July.
What's new? According to the police, Aaftab installed the dating app shortly after allegedly killing Walkar. The woman was questioned about her visit to the house, Aaftab's behaviour, and their dates.
The woman said she was "shocked" and had no idea about Walkar, despite visiting the house twice.
She added that Aaftab and her spoke for months on the Bumble app.
She adds that Aaftab was not abusive or violent to her, and always looked confident and not suspicious.
Aaftab gifted her a bottle of perfume and a few other things, and the two only dated briefly, she said.
According to the police, she also said that Poonawala allegedly had many perfumes, air fresheners, and potpourri at the house.
She said that the two only dated briefly and later in the year she left Delhi for work, the police added.
What next? Police said they've recorded the woman's statement and will grill Aaftab about the same.
As this happens, Aaftab Poonawala is set to undergo a narco-analysis on Thursday, 1 December.
