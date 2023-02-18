Passport Verification in 5 Days in Delhi: How Does mPassport Police App Work?

Home Minister Amit Shah made an announcement in this regard at the Delhi Police's 76th Raising Day ceremony on Thursday, 16 February.

Shah also dedicated 350 mobile tablets to the personnel of the Special Branch of Delhi Police, who would prepare and send the police verification reports to the passport office.

How long will it take for police verification now? According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the passport verification time will be reduced to five days instead of 15.