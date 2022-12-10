32 Arrested as Mob Barges Into House, Kidnaps 24-Year-Old Dentist in Telangana

As many as 32 people were arrested after a mob of around 40 men allegedly barged into a house and kidnapped a 24-year-old woman at Adibatla in Telangana's Rangareddy district on 9 December. The woman was rescued within six hours, said the police.

What happened? The woman, a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) graduate who had been working as a house surgeon, was supposed to get engaged the same day. Her parents accused a person named Naveen Reddy of leading the mob and kidnapping her. Reddy had reportedly been harassing her to get married to him.