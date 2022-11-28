Manipal Student Confronts Professor for 'Terrorist' Remark, Teacher Suspended

The Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka on Monday, 28 November, debarred a professor from teaching classes after he allegedly called a student in his class by the name of a terrorist.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
The Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka on Monday, 28 November, debarred a professor from teaching classes after he allegedly called a student in his class by the name of a terrorist.
What happened? A purported video from last week has gone viral on various social media platforms in which a student can be seen calling out a professor for allegedly comparing his name with that of a terrorist.
As per media reports, the professor had compared the student's name to Ajmal Kasab, one of the convicted terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
The student's reaction: "26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this everyday is not funny, sir. You can't joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner."
An unsatisfactory apology? In the same video, the professor can be heard trying to calm down the student by offering an apology and saying, "You are just like [my] son". To which the student retorted, "Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?"
The incident happened on Friday, 25 November, reported NDTV.
However, the institute took action against the professor only after the purported video went viral.
Damage control: In a statement released on Monday, the institute said that it has "already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over. We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behavior and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)