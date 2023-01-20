‘Kaali’ Poster Row: SC Protects Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai From Arrest

The Supreme Court on Friday protected documentary filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from coercive action in connection with multiple criminal cases lodged against her over a poster of her documentary film Kaali.

But what happened? Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the news about the launch of her documentary film Kaali on 2 July, 2022. The poster depicted a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette and carrying the LGBTQIA+ flag