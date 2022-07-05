'Kaali' Controversy: FIRs Filed Against Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

Complaints have been filed against director Leena Manimekalai over controversial poster.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police have filed FIRs against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie Kaali after several complaints alleged disrespectful depiction of Hindu gods in the film poster at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto, as per a report by ANI.
The UP Police charges were registered on criminal conspiracy, offence in the place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, and intention to provoke breach of peace. The Delhi Police IFSO unit filed the FIR under IPC sections 153A and 295A.
Kaali took the internet by storm after several users claimed that the poster "hurt religious sentiments" with the depiction of a Hindu Goddess smoking cigarettes. The poster also shows the Pride flag, used by the LGBTQIA+ community, in the background.
Speaking to The Quint about the controversy Leena said, "It really shows the deteriorating socio-political condition in India. The country is sinking into a dark hole of hate and bigotry. These trolls are not only after my artistic freedom but also academic freedom. If I give away my freedom fearing this mindless mob mafia, I will give away everyone’s freedom. So I will keep it, come what may”.