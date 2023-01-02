Indian Medical Student Dies in China, Family Seeks MEA Help To Bring Body Back

An Indian student from Tamil Nadu, studying medicine in China, died of an illness on 1 January, and his family has requested the foreign ministry to help them bring his body back, NDTV reported.

Who's the student?: 22-year-old Abdulla Sheikh had left Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai in 2017 to study medicine and was pursuing an internship in China towards the end of his education.

The lead-up: Abdulla had returned to India during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued his studies online before the recent opportunity to undergo an internship and receive his certificates.

Sheikh went back to China on 11 December. Following an eight-day mandatory isolation period after arriving in China, he began interning at Qiqihar Medical University in Heilongjiang province, in north-east China.