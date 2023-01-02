How Filmmakers, From Indian Cinema to Hollywood, Told Pandemic Stories

Films have often reflected society and the psyche of the common man – whether it is through realism or as a mode of escapism. So naturally, when the COVID pandemic hit, filmmaking changed. Not only did the rise of OTT change the way we viewed content but filmmakers started including the pandemic in their stories.

For many, the pandemic meant being stuck inside their homes – the idea of home was then dissected in cinema. For years, the primary narrative about ‘home’ in film was that of safety and sanctuary.