'Before 2014, Top Court Was Not Hesitant To Go Against Govt': Former SC Judge

A former Supreme Court judge, in a scathing attack on the top court, has said that its track record in the last eight years has been disappointing.

Why disappointing? Justice V Gopala Gowda, who retired in 2016, highlighted on Saturday, 7 January, that before 2014 "the apex court was not hesitant in going against the central executive in matters involving high political stakes."

However, after that, he pointed out that the Supreme Court has refused to hear important cases related to the abrogation of Article 370 and electoral bonds.

Pre-2014: The former judge spoke about several instances where the Supreme Court had stood up to the executive before 2014.

He said: