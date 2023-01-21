I&B Ministry Blocks Links to BBC Documentary on Modi, Opposition Lashes Out

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos of the first episode of BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question', said Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser to the Ministry on Saturday, 21 January.

Meanwhile, Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress MP alleged that his tweet on BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was taken down.

What the controversy is all about:

The documentary is about PM Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. It was not made available by BBC. However, the it was available on YouTube. Many people, including Derek O'Brien, had accessed the documentary elsewhere and shared these links on their social media handles. All such posts that contained links to the documentary, have been blocked.

The documentary was termed as a "propaganda piece" that reflects the “agencies and individuals” who carry a “colonial mindset”, by an official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

Derek O'Brien's allegations:

The TMC leader tweeted that Twitter had taken down his tweet on the BBC documentary and that the tweet had received lakhs of views. He said that the hour-long BBC documentary reveals how the PM "hates minorities".