Delhi HC Grants Interim Injunction in Amitabh Bachchan Case—What Does This Mean?

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 25 October, granted ad interim ex-parte injuction in favour of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan in connection with a personality and publicity infringement suit filed by him.

What Does This mean? The High Court's order is an interim one restraining people from infringing his personality and publicity rights.

What is the case about? The suit by Bacchan sought protection of his publicity rights against the fake Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery scam and other frauds being run using his photographs and voice without his permission.

What did the petition say? Bachchan’s name, image and voice were being used by mobile application developers to conduct lotteries by illegally associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a show hosted by the veteran actor.

It also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors and various other businesses.